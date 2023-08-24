Thailand car production, exports rise in July but local sales drop

BANGKOK : Car production in Thailand rose 4.72per cent in July from a year earlier to 149,709 units, mainly for exports as local sales declined, the Federation of Thai Industries said on Thursday.

Domestic car sales in July fell 8.77per cent from a year earlier to 58,419 units, after a 5.16per cent decline in June, as banks tightened auto loans due to high household debt, said Surapong Paisitpattanapong, a spokesperson for the FTI's automotive industry division.

Car exports jumped 30.05per cent in July from a year earlier, with 108,052 units shipped. That followed a 20.22per cent rise in June.

Thailand's July production growth quickened from a 1.78per cent rise in June. The country is a regional vehicle production and export base for some of the world's top carmakers, including Toyota and Honda.

Last month, the FTI cut its 2023 forecast for domestic car sales to 850,000 units from 900,000 units.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring, Kitiphong Thaichareon and Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Editing by Martin Petty)