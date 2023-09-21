Logo
Thailand car production falls 12.3per cent y/y in Aug; car exports rise
The BMW XM EV car is displayed at the 44th Bangkok International Motor Show in Bangkok, Thailand, March 23, 2023. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha/FIle photo

Published September 21, 2023
BANGKOK : Car production in Thailand dropped 12.27per cent in August from a year earlier to 150,657 units as local sales declined while car exports increased, an industry body said on Thursday.

Thailand's domestic car sales in August fell 11.25per cent from a year earlier following an 8.77per cent drop in July, as banks tightened auto loans due to high household debt levels, said Surapong Paisitpattanapong, a spokesperson for the Federation of Thai Industries' automotive industry division.

Car exports, however, rose 19.41per cent per cent in August year-on-year, following a 30per cent surge in July.

Thailand's August car production contraction compared with a 4.72per cent rise in July.

Thailand is a regional vehicle production and export base for some of the world's top carmakers, including Toyota and Honda.

In July, the FTI cut its forecast for 2023 domestic car sales to 850,000 units from 900,000 units, but maintained its projection for car exports at 1.05 million vehicles this year.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Editing by Martin Petty)

