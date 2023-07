Thailand car production rises in June, local sales drop

BANGKOK : Car production in Thailand increased 1.78per cent in June from a year earlier to 145,557 units, mainly for exports as local sales contracted, the Federation of Thai Industries said on Tuesday.

Car exports, a key Thai shipment, jumped 20.22per cent year-on-year to 88,826 units in June after a 12.25per cent rise in May, as shortage of microchips eased, said said Surapong Paisitpattanapong, a spokesperson for the FTI's automotive industry division.

However, domestic car sales in June dropped 5.16per cent from a year earlier to 64,440 units, after a 0.55per cent rise in May, he told a virtual briefing.

Thailand's June production growth lagged behind a 16.48per cent jump in May. The country is a regional vehicle production and export base for some of the world's top carmakers, including Toyota and Honda.

Truck sales slumped about 33.8per cent year-on-year in June as banks tightened auto loans due to high household debt levels, Surapong said.

The FTI now expects domestic car sales at 850,000 units this year, down from 900,000 units earlier projected, he said.

