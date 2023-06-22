Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Thailand car production rises in May, local sales inch up
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Thailand car production rises in May, local sales inch up

General view of the 44th Bangkok International Motor Show in Bangkok, Thailand, March 23, 2023. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha/FILE PHOTO

General view of the 44th Bangkok International Motor Show in Bangkok, Thailand, March 23, 2023. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha/FILE PHOTO

Published June 22, 2023
Updated June 22, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BANGKOK : Car production in Thailand rose 16.48per cent in May from a year earlier to 150,532 units, as a shortage of microchips eased, the Federation of Thai Industries said on Thursday.

Domestic car sales increased 0.55per cent in May year-on-year to 65,088 cars, after April's 6.14per cent drop, said Surapong Paisitpattanapong, a spokesperson for FTI's automotive industry division.

Trucks sales, however, contracted due to tighter auto loans, he added.

In April, car production dipped 0.13per cent year-on-year.

Thailand is a regional vehicle production and export base for some of the world's top car makers, including Toyota and Honda.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.