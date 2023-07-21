Logo
Thailand election winners make way for allies after PM bid fails
Thailand election winners make way for allies after PM bid fails

FILE PHOTO: People walk outside the parliament, after Thailand's constitution court ordered the temporary suspension of the Move Forward Party's leader Pita Limjaroenrat from the parliament, in Bangkok, Thailand, July 19, 2023. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa
FILE PHOTO: Srettha Thavisin, a local property tycoon and Pheu Thai Party's prime ministerial candidate gestures in front of the media, after the polling stations closed, on the day of the general elections in Bangkok, Thailand, May 14, 2023. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha/File Photo
Published July 21, 2023
BANGKOK : Thailand's election-winning Move Forward party said it would let coalition ally, the Pheu Thai party, lead the formation of government, a senior Move Forward official said on Friday.

Party secretary Chaithawat Tulathon told a news conference Move Forward would support second-place finisher Pheu Thai's prime ministerial candidate in a parliamentary vote on July 27.

(Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng; Editing by Martin Petty)

