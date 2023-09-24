Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Thailand expects Tesla, Google, Microsoft to invest US$5 billion -prime minister
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Thailand expects Tesla, Google, Microsoft to invest US$5 billion -prime minister

FILE PHOTO: Thailand's Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin speaks during a press conference after a weekly cabinet meeting at the government house in Bangkok, Thailand, September 13, 2023. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Thailand's Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin speaks during a press conference after a weekly cabinet meeting at the government house in Bangkok, Thailand, September 13, 2023. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha/File Photo

Published September 24, 2023
Updated September 24, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BANGKOK : Thailand's Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said on Sunday the country expected to receive investment of at least US$5 billion from Tesla, Google and Microsoft.

"Tesla would be looking into an EV manufacturing facility, Microsoft and Google are looking at data centres," he said, without detailing whether the US$5 billion was expected to be a combined investment or made individually by each company.

Tesla, Google and Microsoft did not respond immediately to requests for comment.

Srettha was speaking to reporters in Bangkok after attending the U.N. General Assembly in New York where he also held talks with company executives earlier this week.

Fresh foreign investment would boost Thailand's flagging economy, which is expected to grow by 2.8per cent this year, less than previously projected, due to weaker exports.

Srettha spoke with Tesla CEO Elon Musk last week about the electric vehicle sector.

Thailand, Asia's fourth-largest automobile assembly hub, has been offering incentives to EV and battery makers, and tax cuts to local EV buyers, to remain a regional auto centre.

(Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng and Panarat Thepgumpanat; Editing by Jamie Freed)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.