Thailand PM Prayuth announces retirement from politics
Thailand PM Prayuth announces retirement from politics

FILE PHOTO: Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha leaves after a cabinet meeting before end of his term in next week at the Government House in Bangkok, Thailand, March 14, 2023. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha leaves after a cabinet meeting before end of his term in next week at the Government House in Bangkok, Thailand, March 14, 2023. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha/File Photo

Published July 11, 2023
Updated July 11, 2023
BANGKOK : Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha announced on Tuesday his retirement from politics, nine years after he took power in a coup as army chief.

"From now on I want to quit politics, resigning as a member of the United Thai Nation Party," his party said in a statement. Prayuth will remain caretaker premier until a new government is formed.

(Reporting by Reuters Staff; Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

