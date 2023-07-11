Thailand PM Prayuth announces retirement from politics

BANGKOK : Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha announced on Tuesday his retirement from politics, nine years after he took power in a coup as army chief.

"From now on I want to quit politics, resigning as a member of the United Thai Nation Party," his party said in a statement. Prayuth will remain caretaker premier until a new government is formed.

(Reporting by Reuters Staff; Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)