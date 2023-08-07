Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Thailand's Bhumjaithai party join hands with Pheu Thai to try to form govt
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Thailand's Bhumjaithai party join hands with Pheu Thai to try to form govt

BANGKOK — Thailand's Bhumjaithai party leader Anutin Charnvirakul said on Monday (Aug 7) he accepts Pheu Thai party's invitation to try to form a government more than two months after elections.

Mr Anutin Charnvirakul, Bhumjaithai Party's leader and prime ministerial candidate, speaks during an interview with Reuters in Bangkok, Thailand on April 10, 2023. Reuters

Mr Anutin Charnvirakul, Bhumjaithai Party's leader and prime ministerial candidate, speaks during an interview with Reuters in Bangkok, Thailand on April 10, 2023.

Published August 7, 2023
Updated August 7, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BANGKOK — Thailand's Bhumjaithai party leader Anutin Charnvirakul said on Monday (Aug 7) he accepts Pheu Thai party's invitation to try to form a government more than two months after elections.

Populist Pheu Thai party won the second-largest share of votes in May's election and is trying to form a government after winner Move Forward's attempts failed in parliament.

Bhumjaithai, which was part of the outgoing coalition of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-o-cha, had finished third in Thailand’s elections in May, winning 70 lower house seats.

The party, known for championing the decriminalisation of cannabis, said it would ally with Pheu Thai on three conditions including that the new alliance leaves untouched the country's strict laws on insulting the monarchy.

It had said in May that it would not support any prime minister who supports amending or abolishing a law against insulting the monarchy.

That effectively rules out Bhumjaithai from joining any Move Forward-led coalition as the first-place party campaigned on amending — though not abolishing — the law to prevent it from being misused for political purposes.

Mr Anutin also said on Monday his party would remain in the Pheu Thai-led alliance as long as Move Forward were not included and they didn't form a minority government.

Move Forward had campaigned on reforming the controversial lese majeste laws, which many say are used to suppress opposition to the current royalist, military-backed government.

"Pheu Thai and Bhumjaithai party will form the government with the support of other parties," said Pheu Thai leader Cholnan Srikaew. REUTERS

Related topics

Thailand government

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.