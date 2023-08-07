Thailand's Bhumjaithai party join hands with Pheu Thai to try to form govt

BANGKOK — Thailand's Bhumjaithai party leader Anutin Charnvirakul said on Monday (Aug 7) he accepts Pheu Thai party's invitation to try to form a government more than two months after elections.

Populist Pheu Thai party won the second-largest share of votes in May's election and is trying to form a government after winner Move Forward's attempts failed in parliament.

Bhumjaithai, which was part of the outgoing coalition of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-o-cha, had finished third in Thailand’s elections in May, winning 70 lower house seats.

The party, known for championing the decriminalisation of cannabis, said it would ally with Pheu Thai on three conditions including that the new alliance leaves untouched the country's strict laws on insulting the monarchy.

It had said in May that it would not support any prime minister who supports amending or abolishing a law against insulting the monarchy.

That effectively rules out Bhumjaithai from joining any Move Forward-led coalition as the first-place party campaigned on amending — though not abolishing — the law to prevent it from being misused for political purposes.

Mr Anutin also said on Monday his party would remain in the Pheu Thai-led alliance as long as Move Forward were not included and they didn't form a minority government.

Move Forward had campaigned on reforming the controversial lese majeste laws, which many say are used to suppress opposition to the current royalist, military-backed government.

"Pheu Thai and Bhumjaithai party will form the government with the support of other parties," said Pheu Thai leader Cholnan Srikaew. REUTERS