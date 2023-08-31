Logo
Thailand's billionaire ex-PM Thaksin submits royal pardon request
Thailand's billionaire ex-PM Thaksin submits royal pardon request

FILE PHOTO: Former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, who is expected to be arrested upon his return as he ends almost two decades of self-imposed exile, waves at Don Mueang airport in Bangkok, Thailand August 22, 2023. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, who is expected to be arrested upon his return as he ends almost two decades of self-imposed exile, waves at Don Mueang airport in Bangkok, Thailand August 22, 2023. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha/File Photo

Published August 31, 2023
Updated August 31, 2023
BANGKOK : Thailand's former premier Thaksin Shinawatra has submitted a request for a royal pardon, local media reported on Thursday, citing outgoing Justice minister Wissanu Krea-ngam.

The influential Thaksin, Thailand's most famous politician, is currently serving an eight-year prison sentence for abuse of power and conflicts of interest after returning from 15 years of self-imposed exile last week.

(Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng, Panarat Thepgumpanat and Panu Wongcha-um; Editing by Martin Petty)

