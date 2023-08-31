Thailand's billionaire ex-PM Thaksin submits royal pardon request

BANGKOK : Thailand's former premier Thaksin Shinawatra has submitted a request for a royal pardon, local media reported on Thursday, citing outgoing Justice minister Wissanu Krea-ngam.

The influential Thaksin, Thailand's most famous politician, is currently serving an eight-year prison sentence for abuse of power and conflicts of interest after returning from 15 years of self-imposed exile last week.

