Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Thailand's employment growth drops in Q2 as economy slows
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Thailand's employment growth drops in Q2 as economy slows

Thailand's employment growth drops in Q2 as economy slows
FILE PHOTO: A view of the port of Bangkok, Thailand May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Silva/File Photo
Thailand's employment growth drops in Q2 as economy slows
FILE PHOTO: Colorful umbrellas are seen in a restaurant as tourists enjoy a beach in the island of Phuket in Thailand January 19, 2023. REUTERS/Jorge Silva/File Photo
Published August 28, 2023
Updated August 28, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BANGKOK : Thailand's employment in the second quarter rose 1.7per cent from a year earlier, slowing from a 2.4per cent increase in the previous three months, the state planning agency said on Monday, as economic growth slowed.

Southeast Asia's second-largest economy grew 1.8per cent in the April-June period year-on-year and 0.2per cent quarter-on-quarter, slowing sharply from the first quarter as weaker exports and investment undercut tourism strength.

Thailand's jobless rate was at 1.06per cent in the April-June period versus 1.05per cent in January-March, the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) said in a statement.

The jobs growth was mainly in the tourism and construction sectors, it said.

Thailand's definition of unemployment is narrow, however, and only counts as jobless those who do not work a single hour in a surveyed week.

Analysts say the figures do not catch Thailand's significant unofficial economy.

In the second quarter of 2023, Thailand had a workforce of 39.7 million, the planning agency said.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring, Kitiphong Thaichareon and Stawasin Staporncharnchai; Editing by Martin Petty)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.