Thailand's fugitive ex-PM Thaksin returns to jail from years in self-exile

BANGKOK — Thailand's former premier Thaksin Shinawatra on Tuesday (Aug 22) set foot on home soil for the first time since 2008, returning from self-exile to a Bangkok jail just hours before his allies' attempt to form a government after weeks of political deadlock.

Thaksin, the billionaire figurehead of the populist juggernaut Pheu Thai Party, fled abroad 15 years ago before he was jailed in absentia for abuse of power, two years after the military overthrew him and accused him of corruption and disloyalty to the powerful monarchy, which he denied.

Thaksin appeared briefly with family members at a private jet terminal at Bangkok's Don Mueang airport, smiling and waving to hundreds of ecstatic supporters, before he was escorted by police to the Supreme Court, then to a prison to serve a term of eight years.

As he emerged from the airport wearing a black suit, red tie and yellow lapel pin bearing a royal insignia, Thaksin bowed to the crowd in a traditional "wai" greeting before kneeling to pay respects before a portrait of the king and queen.

"For the past 17 years, you felt isolated, lonely, troubled and missing home but you persevered," said Thaksin's sister Yingluck, whose three-year stint as prime minister also ended in a coup, a criminal conviction and self-exile.

"I will be strong and persevere. I will look after myself even in a foreign land alone," she posted on Facebook before his departure from Singapore, together with pictures of her hugging him on the plane.

#ThaksinReturnsThailand was the top trending hashtag on the social media platform, X, formerly known as Twitter, with 347,000 users.

Under heavy security, Thaksin was taken to a Bangkok Remand Prison, where officials said his health would be monitored closely due to existing issues with his spine, heart and lungs.

His youngest daughter, Paetongtarn, apologised to his supporters that her father was unable to meet them.

"Thank you everyone for the warmth to my father, he is very grateful," she posted on Instagram with pictures of Thaksin's "red shirt" supporters.

POLITICAL DEADLOCK

The vaunted arrival of Thailand's most famous politician came as the lower house and military-appointed Senate convened ahead of a vote on prime ministerial candidate Srettha Thavisin, a real estate mogul whom Pheu Thai thrust into politics just a few months ago.

Thailand has been under a caretaker government since March and its new parliament has been deadlocked for weeks after the anti-establishment winner of a May election, Move Forward, was blocked by conservative lawmakers, leaving heavyweight Pheu Thai to lead a new effort.

A winner of five elections over the past two decades, Pheu Thai, founded by Thaksin, has agreed on a contentious alliance that includes parties backed by a military that led coups against Thaksin and Yingluck in 2006 and 2014.

His return has prompted widespread speculation that Pheu Thai's alliance with its old enemies in the military and the establishment is part of a behind-the-scenes deal to allow him to come back safely.

Pheu Thai has denied Thaksin's involvement in its bid to form a government and the former leader has for months denied conspiring with the same generals who manoeuvred repeatedly against his family and his loyalists.

Prime ministerial hopeful Srettha congratulated Thaksin and said there was "no greater happiness" than returning home to family.

On Monday, Mr Srettha said Pheu Thai had no choice but to partner with military parties that it had earlier vowed not to work with.

"We are not lying to the people, but we have to be realistic," said Mr Srettha, who has the support of 317 lawmakers and needs 58 votes from the Senate to secure the requisite backing of half of the legislature.

DIVISIVE FIGURE

The return of Thaksin, who is loved and loathed in equal measure in Thailand, is almost certain to overshadow the vote for a prime minister. Hundreds of red-shirted supporters carrying banners gathered at the airport, the court and outside the prison to greet him.

A former policeman, telecoms tycoon and English Premier League football club owner, Thaksin won the hearts of millions of working-class Thais with populist giveaways ranging from cash handouts and village loans to farm subsidies and universal healthcare.

But his popularity and his support for a new wave of capitalist upstarts put him at odds with a nexus of royalists, military and old-money families, triggering an intractable power struggle that is still being played out.

Thaksin maintains all charges and allegations against him were trumped up to keep him from power.

Though he had repeatedly reneged on promises to return home, he remains hugely popular among his supporters.

"No matter which land he's in, wherever he goes. I love only Thaksin and always have," said Boonying Pim-Makaed, from the northeastern province of Loei.

"I'm so glad that he's back." REUTERS