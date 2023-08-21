Thailand's Pheu Thai declares government bid has support of 14 parties

BANGKOK : Thailand's Pheu Thai Party will announce later on Monday a 14-party alliance seeking to form the next government, its deputy leader said, ahead of this week's parliamentary vote on a new prime minister.

The 14 parties, which include two that are allied with the military, have pledged to back Pheu Thai's candidate Srettha Thavasin, Phumtham Wechayachai, Pheu Thai deputy leader told reporters.

(Reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanat, Panu Wongcha-um)