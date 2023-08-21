Logo
Thailand's Pheu Thai declares government bid has support of 14 parties
FILE PHOTO: Srettha Thavisin, a local property tycoon and Pheu Thai Party's prime ministerial candidate speaks to the media, after the polling stations closed, on the day of the general elections in Bangkok, Thailand, May 14, 2023. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha/file photo

Published August 21, 2023
BANGKOK : Thailand's Pheu Thai Party will announce later on Monday a 14-party alliance seeking to form the next government, its deputy leader said, ahead of this week's parliamentary vote on a new prime minister.

The 14 parties, which include two that are allied with the military, have pledged to back Pheu Thai's candidate Srettha Thavasin, Phumtham Wechayachai, Pheu Thai deputy leader told reporters.

(Reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanat, Panu Wongcha-um)

