Thailand's Pita fails in PM bid after losing parliament vote
Move Forward Party Leader Pita Limjaroenrat speaks during a voting session for a new prime minister at the parliament, in Bangkok, Thailand, July 13, 2023. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Published July 13, 2023
Updated July 13, 2023
BANGKOK : Thailand's Pita Limjaroenrat failed on Thursday in his initial bid to become Thailand's next prime minister, after he was unable to secure the required endorsement of more than half of the bicameral parliament.

Pita, leader of election winners Move Forward, was unopposed in the contest but could not muster the required support, with a host of abstentions and votes against him. Parliament is expected to hold another vote next week, which Pita can contest if nominated again.

(Reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanat, Panu Wongcha-um and Chayut Setboonsarng; Writing by Martin Petty)

