'They're my babies' — Brooklyn locals care for feral cats living on New York City streets

Trapping, sterilising and returning the cats back to their communities is an effective and commonly used method of managing feral, or wild, cat colonies.

"The TNR cats, the trap-neuter-return cats, the feral cats for the most part, are placeholders in their colony on their block," said Mr Ryan Tarpey, community cat programme manager for Flatbush Cats.

"If you just went and trapped all those cats and didn't take them back, whatever that means, you relocated them, you had them euthanised, we don't do that, we don't believe in that, if somebody else did though, and just took them away from there, in a very short amount of time in a neighbourhood with this many cats and this many intact cats inside and outside, that area would fill back up in a matter of time.

“One year or two years, come back, if you don't do anything, just leave and come back, in two years, there'll be another eight, 15 cats there."

Mr Tarpey said the problem was not just the tens of thousands of feral cats in Flatbush alone, but the cats who are pets who aren't spayed or neutered.

"We can trap until we're blue in the face outside, but we're never going to get to the bottom until we can also get inside, until we can offer our neighbours, our community, access to low-cost spay/neuter for their pets because the inside cats eventually come outside and just continue to reproduce," he said.