Thousands join pro-Palestinian protest in Bosnia
A Bosnian girl decorated her face with the Palestinian flag takes part in the rally in support of Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, as the conflict between Israel and Hamas continues, in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, October 22, 2023. REUTERS/Amel Emric
Bosnian people hold a banner during the rally in support of Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, as the conflict between Israel and Hamas continues, in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina. The text on the banner reads 'Yesterday Srebrenica, today Gaza'. REUTERS/Amel Emric
Bosnian people wave Palestinian flags during the rally in support of Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, as the conflict between Israel and Hamas continues, in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, October 22, 2023. REUTERS/Amel Emric
Bosnian people wave with Palestinian flags during the rally of support for the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank. In Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, October 22,2023.REUTERS/Amel Emric
Bosnian people wave Palestinian flags during the rally in support of Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, as the conflict between Israel and Hamas continues, in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, October 22, 2023. REUTERS/Amel Emric
Published October 22, 2023
Updated October 22, 2023
SARAJEVO : Several thousand people gathered in Sarajevo city centre on Sunday, waving Palestinian and Bosnian flags and demanding a halt to the Israeli offensive in Gaza.

Some chanted: "Genocide, genocide," while a large and prominent banner read "Yesterday Srebrenica, today Gaza," referring to the 1995 massacre in the Bosnian town, Europe's worst atrocity since World War Two in which Serb forces killed an estimated 8,000 Muslim men and boys.

Other demonstrators held banners with slogans including "Stop the war" and "Free Palestine".

Bosnia is still recovering from its 1992-95 war, which left the country divided between two entities - Republika Srpska with a majority Serb Christian Orthodox population, and the Bosniak-Croat Federation which has a majority Muslim population.

Regionwide, smaller pro-Palestinian protests took place on Sunday in Belgrade and the Montenegrin capital Podgorica.

Fears over the Israel-Hamas war mushrooming into a wider Middle East conflict rose on Sunday as Israel, in continued reprisal actions for a deadly Hamas attack two weeks ago, pummelled Gaza anew amid clashes along its border with Lebanon.

Sarajevo Mayor Benjamina Karic told protesters the city knew "how it is to live without water and food and see children being killed," referring to the 1992-95 siege during which Serb forces killed an estimated 11,000 people in the city including 1,600 children.

(Reporting by Amel Emric; Writing by Ivana Sekularac; editing by John Stonestreet)

