Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Three Arrows Capital co-founder Zhu apprehended in Singapore
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Three Arrows Capital co-founder Zhu apprehended in Singapore

Published September 29, 2023
Updated September 29, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Su Zhu, one of the founders of bankrupt crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital, has been "apprehended" at Changi Airport in Singapore, the company's liquidators Teneo said in an email on Friday.

Zhu will spend four months in prison under an arrest order granted by Singapore courts in September 2023 after he did not comply with an order to cooperate with investigations into Three Arrows Capital, which filed for bankruptcy last year, Teneo said.

A similar order has also been granted for fellow co-founder, Kyle Davies, but his "whereabouts remain unknown at this point in time," Teneo said.

Three Arrows Capital was one of the first high-profile cryptocurrency firms to collapse in 2022, filing for bankruptcy in July of last year after it was hit by a sharp sell-off in crypto markets.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft in London; additional reporting by Hannah Lang in Washington; editing by Christina Fincher)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.