Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Three major China banks to lower rates on existing first-home mortgages
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Three major China banks to lower rates on existing first-home mortgages

FILE PHOTO: People walk past a branch of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) in Beijing, China April 1, 2019. REUTERS/Florence Lo/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: People walk past a branch of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) in Beijing, China April 1, 2019. REUTERS/Florence Lo/File Photo

Published September 7, 2023
Updated September 7, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING : Three of China's major state banks said on Thursday they will start to lower interest rates on existing mortgages for first-home loans.

The move is one of several support measures flagged by Beijing in recent weeks for the country's crisis-ridden property sector amid mounting concerns over the health of the world's second-largest economy.

Interest rates on existing first-home loans will be cut to the level in place when a home was purchased, the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd (ICBC), Agricultural Bank of China and Bank of China Ltd (BOC) said in statements.

The reduction will come into effect on Sept. 25, they said.

China's home loans totalled 38.6 trillion yuan (US$5.3 trillion) at the end of June, representing 17per cent of banks' total loan books.

(US$1 = 7.3232 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Ziyi Tang and Ryan Woo; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.