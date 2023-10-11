Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Three Palestinians killed by Israeli forces, settlers in West Bank - agency
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Three Palestinians killed by Israeli forces, settlers in West Bank - agency

Published October 11, 2023
Updated October 11, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

CAIRO : Three Palestinians were killed by gunfire from Israeli forces and settlers in Qusra village near the West Bank city of Nablus on Wednesday, the Palestinian official news agency said.

Eleven other Palestinians were wounded by live rounds, according to the Red Crescent.

Earlier in the day, Ghassan Daghlas, the acting governor of Nablus, told Reuters that Israeli settlers had attacked the village located south of Nablus, and fired live bullets at citizens and ambulances in the place.

(Reporting By Ali Sawafta; Writing by Moaz Abd-Alaziz; Editing by Alex Richardson and Bernadette Baum)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.