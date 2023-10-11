Three youths, one adult killed in Spanish fire

MADRID :Three youths and an adult died in a fire in a residential building in the northwestern Spanish city of Vigo in the early hours of Wednesday, city Mayor Abel Caballero said.

Another nine people were injured in the blaze and had to be hospitalised, three of them in a serious condition, Patricia Rodriguez, the city's security chief, told a news conference.

Officials would not disclose the ages of the minors who were killed.

About 30 people were in the building when fire broke out at around 4 a.m.. Even though firefighters put out the fire quickly, thick toxic smoke caused the most damage, Rodriguez said.

The cause of the fire was being investigated, said Pedro Blanco, the central government's representative in the region of Galicia, adding that some residents in the building had recently reported that part of it was occupied by squatters.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro; Editing by Andrew Heavens, Kirsten Donovan)