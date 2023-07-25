Logo
TikTok to launch e-commerce platform in US to sell China-made goods - WSJ
FILE PHOTO: The TikTok logo is pictured outside the company's U.S. head office in Culver City, California, U.S., September 15, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

Published July 25, 2023
Updated July 25, 2023
TikTok is planning to launch in early August an e-commerce platform to sell China-made goods in the United States, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the plan.

The short-video app is seeking to replicate the American success of Chinese shopping platforms Shein and Temu and will be responsible for the storage and shipping of items on behalf of manufacturers and merchants in China, the report said.

TikTok did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The reported move comes at a time when TikTok is facing heightened scrutiny from U.S. officials over concerns about data security. The company is fighting to prevent a ban in the country after lawmakers introduced a bill that would grant the Biden administration authority to ban apps that pose security risks.

(This story has been refiled to add source in the headline)

(Reporting by Zaheer Kachwala; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

