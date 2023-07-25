Logo
TikTok launches text-only posts to rival Elon Musk's Twitter
FILE PHOTO: The TikTok office building is shown in Culver City, California, U.S., April 26, 2023. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: The TikTok office building is shown in Culver City, California, U.S., April 26, 2023. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

Published July 25, 2023
Updated July 25, 2023
Chinese short-video app TikTok is allowing users to create text-only posts, in the latest attempt by a social media firm to capitalize on the turmoil at Twitter since its buyout by Elon Musk last year.

The move, announced on Monday, would allow TikTok users to choose from a variety of backgrounds for their text posts that can feature hashtags and allow people to tag other users.

The posts, which look similar to Instagram Stories, have a 1,000-character limit, according to tech news website the Verge.

Meta Platforms Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg launched Threads in July, another text-only application that could pose a threat to Musk's Twitter.

Musk on Monday renamed Twitter to X, and removed the iconic blue bird logo, in his bid to create "an everything app".

(Reporting by Aditya Soni and Zaheer Kachwala; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

