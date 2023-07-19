Logo
TikTok to perform 'stress test' ahead of EU Digital Services Act
FILE PHOTO: EU flag and TikTok logo are seen in this illustration taken, June 2, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Published July 19, 2023
Updated July 19, 2023
BRUSSELS : Chinese-owned social media platform TikTok has voluntarily agreed to a "stress test" to prepare for the European Union's Digital Services Act (DSA), EU industry chief Thierry Breton said on Tuesday.

Under the EU's Digital Services Act (DSA), Alphabet unit Google, Meta and other large online platforms will risk hefty fines if they do not control illegal content.

TikTok will also be subject to the DSA rules, which require companies to manage risk, conduct external and independent auditing, share data with authorities and adopt a code of conduct. Those rules come into effect from August.

"Recent events have shown the impact TikTok has on democracies — and how important independent EU enforcement is," wrote Breton on Twitter.

"TikTok voluntarily agreed to perform a #StressTest to prepare for #DSA. Constructive debrief with CEO Shou Zi Chew. Now is time to accelerate to be fully compliant," added Breton, whose Twitter post showed him in a video link exchange with the TikTok boss.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Josie Kao)

