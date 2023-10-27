trending: ‘How do you have time for your life?’ Fresh graduate’s rant about 9-to-5 job resonates with netizens

NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES — A recent university graduate found herself overwhelmed with emotion as she opened up about the challenges of adapting to her new nine-to-five work routine while trying to maintain a semblance of a personal life.

Ms Brielle Asero, a resident of New Jersey in the United States, recently took to TikTok to share her struggles in finding time for herself after trudging through a four-hour daily commute and long work hours.

In a video that has garnered over 2.5 million views as of Friday (Oct 27) since it was first posted on Oct 19, Ms Asero lamented that she had neither the time nor the energy to prepare meals or even take a shower after returning home.

The marketing professional emphasised that her frustration wasn't directed at her job itself, but rather at the demanding nine-to-five work schedule in general.

“I get on the train at 7.30am and I don’t get home until 6.15pm (at the) earliest. I don’t have time to do anything!” said Ms Asero, who explained that she lives in New Jersey despite working in New York due to the high cost of rent in the city.

She added that sometimes she wouldn’t return home until 7.30pm, further limiting her opportunities for self-care and relaxation.

Ms Asero goes on to call the 9am to 5pm schedule “crazy” and expressed her desire for a better work-life balance, suggesting that working from home would make it easier.