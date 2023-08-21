Tims China aims to open 1,700 Popeyes eateries across China -source

BEIJING : TH International Limited has set a goal to open 1,700 Popeyes eateries across China in the next decade, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said, after it relaunched the Cajun-inspired fast food chicken chain Popeyes in the country last Saturday.

TH International, also known as Tims China, took over as the exclusive operator and developer of the Restaurant Brands International-owned Popeyes brand in China from TFI TAB Food Investments in March.

Tims China, which also operates the Tim Hortons coffee chain in China, also aims to increase the number of Popeyes restaurants in Shanghai to 10 by the end of this year, the source said, declining to be named as the information was not yet public.

