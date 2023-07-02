Tiny Thai school on the climate change front line

BAN KHUN SAMUT CHIN (Thailand) — Each morning, four children stand barefoot in a line and proudly sing the national anthem as the Thai flag is raised outside their school, perched on a finger of land surrounded by the sea.

They are the last pupils left at the school in Ban Khun Samut Chin, a coastal village less than 10 kilometres from the edge of Bangkok that is slowly being devoured by the waves.

About 200 people cling on in the village, in a glimpse of what the future may hold for countless coastal communities around the world as climate change melts glaciers and ice sheets, causing sea levels to rise.

"I used to have many friends, around 20 or 21 classmates when I started kindergarten," says 11-year-old Jiranan Chorsakul.

"I'm a bit lonely and I would like new students to enrol."

At a Buddhist temple, supported on posts as it juts far out into the turbid brown-green waters of the Bay of Bangkok, village head Wisanu Kengsamut tells AFP that two kilometres of land have been lost to the sea in the past 60 years.

"Behind me there used to be a village and a mangrove forest and you could easily walk from the village to this temple... Villagers started moving inland, further and further away from the temple," he says.

Now the only visible signs of where the village once stood are old power poles sticking out of the water.