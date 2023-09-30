Logo
Top US House foreign affairs Democrat seeks "pause" on military aid to Egypt
U.S. Representative Gregory Meeks (D-NY), Chairman of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, answers questions during a news conference about the recent Congressional delegation trip to the Indo-Pacific region, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., August 10, 2022. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/ File Photo

Published September 30, 2023
Updated September 30, 2023
WASHINGTON : The ranking Democrat on the House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee said on Friday he had asked the U.S. State Department to "pause" a portion of U.S. military financing to Egypt that is conditioned on human rights criteria.

"Congress needs more clarity from @StateDept on how concerns about treatment of political prisoners, journalists, as well as the rule of law are being tackled in our bilateral relationship," Representative Gregory Meeks said in a statement released on X, formerly known as Twitter.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Alison Williams)

