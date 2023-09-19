Logo
Top US House Republican McCarthy to meet Zelenskiy this week
House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) attends a joint meeting of the U.S. Congress in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol where Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will deliver remarks, in Washington, U.S., December 21, 2022. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File photo

Published September 19, 2023
Updated September 19, 2023
WASHINGTON : Republican U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy will meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy this week, McCarthy told reporters on Monday.

Democratic President Joe Biden is slated to host Zelenskiy on Thursday at the White House, and the Ukrainian leader is expected to meet with congressional leaders from both political parties while he is in Washington, the White House said last week.

(Reporting by David Morgan; writing by Kanishka Singh; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

