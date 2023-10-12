Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Toshiba to go private on Dec 20 after successful US$13 billion takeover bid
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Toshiba to go private on Dec 20 after successful US$13 billion takeover bid

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Toshiba Corporation is displayed at the company's building in Kawasaki, Japan, April 5, 2023. REUTERS/Androniki Christodoulou/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Toshiba Corporation is displayed at the company's building in Kawasaki, Japan, April 5, 2023. REUTERS/Androniki Christodoulou/File Photo

Published October 12, 2023
Updated October 12, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : Toshiba Corp said on Thursday it will hold an extraordinary shareholder's meeting on Nov. 22 to approve the consolidation of its shares, which will be delisted from the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Dec. 20.

The Japanese conglomerate Toshiba last month announced the success of a 2 trillion yen (US$13.4 billion) tender offer from private equity firm Japan Industrial Partners.

(US$1 = 149.2100 yen)

(Reporting by Kantaro Komiya; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.