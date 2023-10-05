Logo
Toyota and LG Energy sign battery supply agreement to power EVs
FILE PHOTO: Toyota logo is seen at a Toyota Society Motors showroom in Karachi, Pakistan, July 27, 2022. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro/File Photo

Published October 5, 2023
Updated October 5, 2023
:Toyota Motor and LG Energy Solution signed a supply agreement for lithium-ion battery modules for use in the Japanese automaker's battery electric vehicles that will be assembled in the U.S., the companies said on Wednesday.

LG Energy Solution will supply Toyota with 20GWh of high-nickel NCMA battery modules annually from 2025, which will be manufactured at the South Korean company's Michigan facility.

The battery maker will invest about US$3 billion in its Michigan facility to establish new production lines for battery cells and modules exclusively for the automaker, the completion for which is expected in 2025.

(Reporting by Shivansh Tiwary in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

