Toyota chairman's compensation rises 46per cent to US$7 million
FILE PHOTO: Toyota Motor Corporation Chairman Akio Toyoda gestures during a press conference over rigging safety tests by its affiliate Daihatsu that affected 88,000 vehicles, in Bangkok, Thailand, May 8, 2023. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Published June 30, 2023
Updated June 30, 2023
TOKYO : Toyota Motor chairman Akio Toyoda received a total compensation package of 999 million yen (US$6.90 million) in the financial year ended in March, up 46per cent from the previous year, according to the firm's filing on Friday.

The filing showed that 735 million yen of the 999 million came from stock options.

Japanese news agency Jiji Press reported that this was the highest figure in the automaker's history.

(US$1 = 144.7600 yen)

(Reporting by Anton Bridge; Editing by David Dolan)

