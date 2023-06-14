Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Toyota makes its case at AGM after investors question strategy, governance
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Toyota makes its case at AGM after investors question strategy, governance

Published June 14, 2023
Updated June 14, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : Toyota Motor shareholders gather on Wednesday for the Japanese automaker's first annual general meeting (AGM) under new CEO Koji Sato, a day after the firm announced a roadmap for solid-state batteries and other electric vehicle (EV) tech.

The roadmap could help the world's top-selling automaker make its case to investors at the meeting, where it also faces a shareholder resolution over its climate lobbying as well as questions about governance.

EV ROADMAP

Toyota aims to produce more efficient, faster-charging versions of current batteries to improve EV driving range and cost, and, within the decade, mass produce game-changing solid-state batteries after saying it had overcome a technical hurdle.

MANUFACTURING CHANGE

The carmaker said it would radically redesign manufacturing, having vehicles drive along the production line instead of being carried by conveyor. It will also employ a die-casting process that eliminates welding pioneered by EV leader Tesla.

GOVERNANCE

Two huge U.S. public pension funds voted against the re-election of Chairman Akio Toyoda, with proxy advisor Glass Lewis saying re-election threatened board independence. Toyota said its board meets Tokyo Stock Exchange standards.

CLIMATE LOBBYING

Three asset managers have urged Toyota to improve disclosure of climate change lobbying in a proposal backed by proxy advisor Institutional Shareholder Services. Toyota recommended voting otherwise, citing the fluidity of related factors.

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.