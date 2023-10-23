Logo
Toyota to resume operations at remaining halted plants from Tuesday
FILE PHOTO: A man walks past a Toyota logo at the Tokyo Motor Show, in Tokyo, Japan October 24, 2019. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo

Published October 23, 2023
Updated October 23, 2023
TOKYO : Toyota Motor will gradually restart operations from Tuesday morning at the remaining lines of group plants that had been halted due to an accident at a supplier's facility last week, a spokesperson said.

The world's biggest automaker by sales plans to have completely resumed production at all plants that have faced disruptions from the accident at spring maker Chuo Spring from the morning of Oct. 26, the spokesperson said.

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink, editing by Ed Osmond)

