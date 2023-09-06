Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Toyota says plant shutdown last week due to server malfunction
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Toyota says plant shutdown last week due to server malfunction

FILE PHOTO: A Toyota logo is seen during the New York International Auto Show, in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., April 5, 2023. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: A Toyota logo is seen during the New York International Auto Show, in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., April 5, 2023. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado/File Photo

Published September 6, 2023
Updated September 6, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : A malfunction that shut down all of Toyota Motor's assembly plants in Japan for about a day last week occurred because some servers used to process parts orders became unavailable after maintenance procedures, the company said.

The system halt followed an error due to insufficient disk space on some of the servers and was not caused by a cyberattack, the world's largest automaker by sales said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The system was restored after the data was transferred to a server with a larger capacity," Toyota said.

The issue occurred following regular maintenance work on the servers, the company said, adding that it would review its maintenance procedures.

Two people with knowledge of the matter had told Reuters the malfunction occurred during an update of the automaker's parts ordering system.

Toyota restarted operations at its assembly plants in its home market on Wednesday last week, a day after the malfunction occurred.

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.