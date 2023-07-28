Logo
Toyota says to sell US$1.8 billion worth of KDDI shares
FILE PHOTO: A man walks past a Toyota logo at the Tokyo Motor Show, in Tokyo, Japan October 24, 2019. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo

Published July 28, 2023
Updated July 28, 2023
TOKYO :Toyota Motor Corp said on Friday it has decided to sell around a 250 billion yen (US$1.80 billion) stake in KDDI Corp.

The world's largest automaker by sales said the Japanese telecom company will buy back shares at 3,900 yen a piece, the company said in a statement.

Toyota's stakes in KDDI will fall to 11.71per cent from 14.68per cent.

(US$1 = 139.0500 yen)

(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama; Editing by Tom Hogue and Jacqueline Wong)

