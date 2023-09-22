Toyota to speed up EV production, aims for over 600,000 units in 2025 - Nikkei

TOKYO : Toyota Motor will speed up production of electric vehicles (EVs) of its Toyota and luxury Lexus brands, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Friday.

The Japanese automaker was likely to step up production of battery-powered vehicles over the coming years to reach annual output of more than 600,000 units in 2025, the Nikkei said.

A Toyota spokesperson could not be immediately reached for comment.

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Himani Sarkar)