Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Toyota to speed up EV production, aims for over 600,000 units in 2025 - Nikkei
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Toyota to speed up EV production, aims for over 600,000 units in 2025 - Nikkei

Toyota to speed up EV production, aims for over 600,000 units in 2025 - Nikkei
FILE PHOTO: A Toyota EV car is seen at the Bangkok International Motor Show in Bangkok, Thailand, March 30, 2022. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Toyota to speed up EV production, aims for over 600,000 units in 2025 - Nikkei
Toyota Motor Corporation's bZ SDN is pictured after a briefing on the company's strategies on battery EVs in Tokyo, Japan December 14, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File photo
Published September 22, 2023
Updated September 22, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : Toyota Motor will speed up production of electric vehicles (EVs) of its Toyota and luxury Lexus brands, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Friday.

The Japanese automaker was likely to step up production of battery-powered vehicles over the coming years to reach annual output of more than 600,000 units in 2025, the Nikkei said.

A Toyota spokesperson could not be immediately reached for comment.

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.