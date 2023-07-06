Toyota to suspend packaging line after cyberattack on Japan port

TOKYO :Toyota Motor plans to suspend operations at a packaging line for export-bound components on Friday, the automaker said on Thursday, after a cyberattack at Japan's biggest port triggered a system glitch and stalled work for more than two days.

The port of Nagoya in central Japan, where Toyota exports most of its cars, was hit by a ransomware attack on Tuesday morning and was unable to load and unload containers from trailers.

The port had partially resumed cargo operations by Thursday afternoon, a half-day later than initially anticipated, but will not be fully functional until evening, the Nagoya Harbor Transportation Authority said.

Toyota said it will decide whether to resume operations at the packaging plant based on the port's operational status. At this point, the automaker foresees no immediate impact on operations at its overseas vehicle plants.

Domestic production of finished cars will not be affected, the company said.

The port's computer system had recovered by Thursday morning but that was later than had been expected, the port authority said.

(Reporting by Maki Shiraki and Mariko Katsumura; Editing by Tom Hogue and Edmund Klamann)