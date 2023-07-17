Logo
Trading in Hong Kong markets halted due to Typhoon Talim
FILE PHOTO-People walk past a screen displaying the Hang Seng stock index outside Hong Kong Exchanges, in Hong Kong, China July 19, 2022. REUTERS/Lam Yik

Published July 17, 2023
Updated July 17, 2023
HONG KONG : The Hong Kong stock exchange halted trading in both the securities and derivatives markets on Monday due to approaching Typhoon Talim.

The Hong Kong Observatory said storm signal No. 8 would remain in force at least until 4 p.m. (0800 GMT)

According to the exchange's arrangement, the morning trading session will be suspended if the typhoon signal remains at 8 or higher at 9 a.m. Hong Kong time (0100 GMT).

The stock market will be shut for the rest of the day if a typhoon signal 8 is still in place by noon.

The storm has not caused any major damage, although the Observatory has warned of possible flooding in some areas.

For the latest stock report, please click [.HK]

(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

