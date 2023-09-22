#trending: Malaysian boy, 7, praised online for packing biscuits to eat in school and help family ‘save money’
- A mother took a TikTok video showing her interaction with her seven-year-old son about money
- She found out he tried to pack biscuits for lunch in school in order to save his pocket money
- The boy said that he did it because he believed his family "didn't have very much money"
- The video has been viewed more than 2.5 million times, with people praising the boy's maturity
- The mother later clarified that her family was not facing financial difficulties
MALAYSIA — Believing that his family does not have “very much money”, a seven-year-old boy in Malaysia packed some biscuits in his bag to avoid having to spend on lunch in school.
A TikTok video of the boy’s mother catching him in the selfless act has touched the hearts of online users.
In the video, Ms Nadiya Hayati noticed her son Zachary trying to discreetly stash something in his backpack while preparing for school. To her surprise, she discovered that her son had carefully stored three biscuits in a small container, with the intention of eating them during recess instead of buying food at the school canteen.
“He said he wants to bring (the biscuits with him) because he wants to save his pocket money,” the captions on the video read.
Curious about his newfound thriftiness, Ms Nadiya asks Zachary in the video why he wants to save money, since she has never asked him to do so.
Initially hesitant, the boy tries to dodge the question but he eventually opens up and confesses: “Because we don't have very much money.”
The boy then shows his mother the container again, explaining that he had to nibble on the edges of the three square biscuits in order to squeeze them into the small round space.
Zachary then repeats his intention of saving his pocket money by finishing the rest of the partially eaten biscuits at school.
Ms Nadiya’s video has received more than 2.5 million views and 170,000 likes since it was published on Aug 23.
Viewers have showered her son with praise, commending his character and upbringing.
One remarked: “Your son’s character is a by-product of good and sincere parenting. May he grow up to be humble and genuine.”
Another praised Zachary's maturity, stating: “He thinks maturely. It is good to see kids like this. He thinks first before acting. He is a good-hearted person.”
Someone else said: “I’m not married yet. However, if one day God grants me with someone and we have kids, I hope their souls will be as beautiful as his.”
A handful of viewers cautioned, though, that Zachary’s behaviour may be a sign of something more.
One advised: “Look into it properly. When I was in primary school last time, I gave the same answer because I was being bullied and my classmates took my pocket money but I didn’t dare to report it.”
There were online users who raised concerns about the financial situation of Ms Nadiya and her family.
On her Instagram account, Ms Nadiya said: “No, we don’t really have financial issues. (I assume) he probably answered this way because I might have declined some of his requests by telling him I don’t have enough money or something like that. So please stop making up stories.”
