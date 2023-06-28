trending: Online outrage at 'cold-blooded' woman filmed taking selfie with unconscious person in China

JIANGSU PROVINCE, CHINA — A domestic tourist has been called "cold-blooded" in an online backlash after taking a selfie of a woman lying unconscious in a ditch after suffering a fall at a popular nature park.

The incident occurred at Xihui Park, west of Wuxi city in Jiangsu province, where the woman reportedly fell face down near a stream while she was taking a video on her phone.

Another visitor filmed the woman taking the selfie in a video that has since gone viral on Chinese social media and attracted harsh criticism of her apparent disregard for the welfare of the unconscious woman.

It was not immediately clear to onlookers if the victim, who remained motionless on film, was alive or dead, although it was reported that she was later taken unconscious to the hospital.

Smiling widely into her camera, the selfie-taker can be seen deliberately positioning herself in frame to include the victim in the background.

A rescue team was later shown on camera attending to the unconscious woman. Her fate is not clear from Chinese media reports.

A Weibo user who shared the video last Saturday (June 24) recounted that the victim had fallen while recording a video.

“While it was unclear if the victim was dead or alive, the woman smiled and took selfies for memories,” said the eyewitness on Weibo.

Netizens expressed outrage and condemned the woman's actions, referring to her as "cold-blooded" and "wicked" due to her “devilish” smile.

The Weibo video received over 13.5 million views and more than 4,000 comments by Wednesday. Those commenting expressed disbelief and questioned how someone could react to a distressing situation in this way.

“Is this a tourist attraction? Need you announce your presence with a grin?”

Another said: “This is really scary, the first thing I would do is to call the police and go to see if she needs help.”

In 2017, a Chinese reporter was fired for posing in front of a tragic traffic accident, which had left 18 people dead.

She was photographed making a peace sign while holding up her media pass in front of the 30-car pile-up.