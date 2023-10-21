Trucks to enter Gaza carrying medical supplies and food - Hamas

Logo
Trucks carrying aid arrive at the Palestinian side of the border with Egypt, as the conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas continues, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, October 21, 2023. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Trucks carrying aid wait to enter the Palestinian side of the border with Egypt, as the conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas continues, as seen from Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, in this still picture taken from a video October 21, 2023. REUTERS/Reuters TV
Published October 21, 2023
Updated October 21, 2023
CAIRO : A convoy including 20 aid trucks was due to enter the Gaza Strip on Saturday from Egypt carrying medicine and food supplies, a statement from Palestinian group Hamas said.

"The relief aid convoy that is supposed to enter [Gaza] today includes 20 trucks that carry medicine, medical supplies, and a limited amount of food supplies (canned goods)," Hamas's media office said.

Egyptian state TV showed trucks that have been waiting for days entering the border crossing area from Egypt's Sinai Peninsula.

(Reporting by Nidal Mughrabi, Writing by Adam Makary and Aidan Lewis)

