Trump appeals dismissal of defamation claim against E. Jean Carroll

NEW YORK : Donald Trump on Thursday appealed a judge's dismissal of his claim that the writer E. Jean Carroll defamed him by accusing him of rape, though a jury that awarded her US$5 million for defamation and sexual abuse did not make such a finding.

The former U.S. president, who is seeking the Republican nomination for a second White House term, filed a notice of appeal from U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan's Aug. 7 dismissal of the claim against Carroll.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Leslie Adler)