Tsinghua Unigroup's chief said company will expand internationally, targeting SE Asia
FILE PHOTO: A researcher plants a semiconductor on an interface board during a research work to design and develop a semiconductor product at Tsinghua Unigroup research centre in Beijing, China, February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

Published September 6, 2023
Updated September 6, 2023
BEIJING : Chinese state-owned semiconductor company Tsinghua Unigroup plans to accelerate its international expansion, with Southeast Asia one of the most important regions, Chairman Li Bin said Wednesday at the AIPF event in Jakarta during the ASEAN summit.

Tsinghua Unigroup operates three factories in Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore, Li said, and aims to further expand its manufacturing and R&D capabilities in the region.

(Reporting by Yelin Mo and Brenda Goh; Editing by Tom Hogue)

