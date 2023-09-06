Tsinghua Unigroup's chief said company will expand internationally, targeting SE Asia

BEIJING : Chinese state-owned semiconductor company Tsinghua Unigroup plans to accelerate its international expansion, with Southeast Asia one of the most important regions, Chairman Li Bin said Wednesday at the AIPF event in Jakarta during the ASEAN summit.

Tsinghua Unigroup operates three factories in Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore, Li said, and aims to further expand its manufacturing and R&D capabilities in the region.

(Reporting by Yelin Mo and Brenda Goh; Editing by Tom Hogue)