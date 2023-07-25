Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

TSMC to invest nearly US$2.9 billion to build advanced chip plant in Taiwan - media
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

TSMC to invest nearly US$2.9 billion to build advanced chip plant in Taiwan - media

FILE PHOTO: Construction workers stand as chip giant TSMC holds a ceremony to start mass production of its most advanced 3-nanometer chips in the southern city of Tainan, Taiwan December 29, 2022. REUTERS/Ann Wang

FILE PHOTO: Construction workers stand as chip giant TSMC holds a ceremony to start mass production of its most advanced 3-nanometer chips in the southern city of Tainan, Taiwan December 29, 2022. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Published July 25, 2023
Updated July 25, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TAIPEI : Taiwanese chip maker TSMC plans to invest nearly TUS$90 billion (US$2.87 billion) to build an advanced chip testing and packaging facility in Taiwan's northern county of Miaoli, according to the official Central News Agency.

TSMC did not immediately respond to request for comment.

(US$1 = 31.3230 Taiwan dollars)

(Reporting By Yimou Lee and Sarah Wu; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.