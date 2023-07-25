TSMC to invest nearly US$2.9 billion to build advanced chip plant in Taiwan - media

TAIPEI : Taiwanese chip maker TSMC plans to invest nearly TUS$90 billion (US$2.87 billion) to build an advanced chip testing and packaging facility in Taiwan's northern county of Miaoli, according to the official Central News Agency.

TSMC did not immediately respond to request for comment.

(US$1 = 31.3230 Taiwan dollars)

(Reporting By Yimou Lee and Sarah Wu; Editing by Kim Coghill)