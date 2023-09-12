Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

TSMC to invest up to US$100 million in Arm Holdings' IPO
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

TSMC to invest up to US$100 million in Arm Holdings' IPO

FILE PHOTO: A smartphone with a displayed TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company) logo is placed on a computer motherboard in this illustration taken March 6, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration//File Photo

FILE PHOTO: A smartphone with a displayed TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company) logo is placed on a computer motherboard in this illustration taken March 6, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration//File Photo

Published September 12, 2023
Updated September 12, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TAIPEI :TSMC, the world's largest contract chipmaker, will invest up to US$100 million in chip designer Arm Holdings Plc's initial public share offering (IPO), it said on Tuesday.

SoftBank Group's Arm Holdings, which launched the roadshow last week, aims to raise up to US$4.87 billion in its U.S. IPO, according to a regulatory filing.

Arm has already signed up other major clients as cornerstone investors in its IPO, including Apple, Nvidia, Alphabet, Advanced Micro Devices, Intel and Samsung Electronics.

TSMC's Chairman Mark Liu said last week that "Arm is an important element of our ecosystem, our technology and our customers' ecosystem. We want it to be successful, we want it to be healthy. That's the bottom line."

TSMC also agreed to purchase 10per cent equity interest in IMS Nanofabrication Global, LLC from Intel for up to US$432.8 million, the company said in a statement.

The investment valued IMS Nanofabrication at approximately US$4.3 billion, said Intel, which will retain majority ownership of IMS.

(Reporting by Meg Shen, Editing by Louise Heavens and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.