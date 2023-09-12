TSMC to invest up to US$100 million in Arm Holdings' IPO

TAIPEI :TSMC, the world's largest contract chipmaker, will invest up to US$100 million in chip designer Arm Holdings Plc's initial public share offering (IPO), it said on Tuesday.

SoftBank Group's Arm Holdings, which launched the roadshow last week, aims to raise up to US$4.87 billion in its U.S. IPO, according to a regulatory filing.

Arm has already signed up other major clients as cornerstone investors in its IPO, including Apple, Nvidia, Alphabet, Advanced Micro Devices, Intel and Samsung Electronics.

TSMC's Chairman Mark Liu said last week that "Arm is an important element of our ecosystem, our technology and our customers' ecosystem. We want it to be successful, we want it to be healthy. That's the bottom line."

TSMC also agreed to purchase 10per cent equity interest in IMS Nanofabrication Global, LLC from Intel for up to US$432.8 million, the company said in a statement.

The investment valued IMS Nanofabrication at approximately US$4.3 billion, said Intel, which will retain majority ownership of IMS.

(Reporting by Meg Shen, Editing by Louise Heavens and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)