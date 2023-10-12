Logo
TSMC plans to make 6nm chips in second Japan plant, govt mulls aid
FILE PHOTO: A logo of Taiwanse chip giant TSMC can be seen in Tainan, Taiwan December 29, 2022.REUTERS/Ann Wang/File Photo

Published October 12, 2023
Updated October 12, 2023
TOKYO : Taiwan chipmaker TSMC is planning to start producing 6-nanometer advanced semiconductors in its second Japan plant in Kumamoto in 2027, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Thursday.

The Japanese government is considering providing up to 900 billion yen (US$6 billion) in subsidies for TSMC's plan, which in total will involve an investment of about 2 trillion yen, Nikkei reported.

(US$1 = 149.1500 yen)

(Reporting by Kantaro Komiya; editing by Jason Neely)

