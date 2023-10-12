TSMC plans to make 6nm chips in second Japan plant, govt mulls aid

TOKYO : Taiwan chipmaker TSMC is planning to start producing 6-nanometer advanced semiconductors in its second Japan plant in Kumamoto in 2027, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Thursday.

The Japanese government is considering providing up to 900 billion yen (US$6 billion) in subsidies for TSMC's plan, which in total will involve an investment of about 2 trillion yen, Nikkei reported.

(US$1 = 149.1500 yen)

