TSMC Q2 profit falls 23per cent, beats market expectations
FILE PHOTO: A logo of Taiwanese chip giant TSMC can be seen in Tainan, Taiwan, Dec. 29, 2022.REUTERS/Ann Wang/

Published July 20, 2023
Updated July 20, 2023
TAIPEI :Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC posted a 23.3per cent fall in second-quarter net profit on Thursday as global economic woes dented demand for chips used in applications as varied as cars, cellphones and servers and coming off a strong period last year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC), the world's largest contract chipmaker and a major Apple Inc supplier, saw April-June net profit drop to TUS$181.8 billion (US$5.85 billion) from TUS$237.0 billion a year earlier.

That compared with the TUS$172.55 billion average of 21 analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.

TSMC, Asia's most valuable listed company, said second-quarter revenue dropped 13.7per cent year-on-year to US$15.68 billion, in line with the company's previous forecast.

TSMC's Taipei-listed shares fell 27.1per cent in 2022, but are up around 30per cent so far this year, giving the chipmaker a market value of US$486.5 billion. The stock fell 0.3per cent on Thursday versus a 0.3per cent rise in the benchmark index.

(US$1 = 31.0580 Taiwan dollars)

(Reporting by Yimou Lee and Sarah Wu; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Jacqueline Wong & Shri Navaratnam)

