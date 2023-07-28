Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

TSMC reassures commitment to Taiwan amid global expansion
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

TSMC reassures commitment to Taiwan amid global expansion

FILE PHOTO: A smartphone with a displayed TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company) logo is placed on a computer motherboard in this illustration taken March 6, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: A smartphone with a displayed TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company) logo is placed on a computer motherboard in this illustration taken March 6, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Published July 28, 2023
Updated July 28, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HSINCHU, Taiwan :TSMC reaffirmed its investment commitment to Taiwan on Friday as the world's largest contract chip maker ramps up expansion abroad.

Speaking at a ceremony to open a massive global research and development center in Taiwan's chip hub of Hsinchu, CEO C.C. Wei said he would like to take the opportunity to tell the people of Taiwan that the firm remained "rooted" on the island.

The company, which makes the bulk of its chips in Taiwan, has committed US$40 billion to build a chip factory in the U.S. state of Arizona. It is also building one in Japan and considering a second one there. TSMC has also been in talks with authorities in Germany about building a plant there.

The overseas investment has sparked concerns in Taiwan, where semiconductor manufacturing is the backbone of the economy, about a "goodbye to Taiwan" trend among chip firms.

(Reporting by Sarah Wu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Miral Fahmy)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.