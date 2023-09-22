Logo
Tunisia arrests cartoonist over drawings mocking prime minister
Published September 22, 2023
Updated September 22, 2023
TUNIS : The Tunisian public prosecutor has ordered the detention of cartoonist Tawfiq Omrane over drawings mocking the prime minister, his lawyer Anas Kadoussi told Reuters on Thursday.

Omrane is well known for publishing satirical cartoons of President Kais Saied, who seized almost all powers two years ago after he shut down Tunisia's elected parliament in a move that the opposition described as a coup.

(Reporting by Tarek Amara; Editing by Leslie Adler)

