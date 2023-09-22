Tunisia arrests cartoonist over drawings mocking prime minister

TUNIS : The Tunisian public prosecutor has ordered the detention of cartoonist Tawfiq Omrane over drawings mocking the prime minister, his lawyer Anas Kadoussi told Reuters on Thursday.

Omrane is well known for publishing satirical cartoons of President Kais Saied, who seized almost all powers two years ago after he shut down Tunisia's elected parliament in a move that the opposition described as a coup.

