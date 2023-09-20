Logo
Tunisia hit by rare nationwide power blackout
Published September 20, 2023
Updated September 20, 2023
TUNIS : Electricity supplies were cut across Tunisia for two hours on Wednesday but the reason for the rare nationwide outage was unclear, residents and the state electricity company STEG said on Wednesday.

The Interior Minister Kamal Feki was headed to the power plant in Rades city to investigate the reasons behind the blackout, his ministry said.

(Reporting by Tarek Amara, writing by Muhammad Al Gebaly; Editing by Michael Perry)

