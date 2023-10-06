Logo
Tunisian judge orders imprisonment of President Saied opponent Abir Moussi -lawyer
FILE PHOTO: President of Tunisia's Free Destourian Party Abir Moussi speaks to the media during a protest demanding the dissolution of parliament and asking for early legislative elections, in Tunis, Tunisia November 20, 2021. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi/File Photo

Published October 6, 2023
Updated October 6, 2023
TUNIS : A Tunisian judge ordered on Thursday the imprisonment of Abir Moussi, a prominent opponent of President Kais Saied, two days after she was arrested at the entrance of the presidential palace, her lawyer Nafaa laaribi said.

Investigations with Moussi, the leader of the Free Constitutional Party, one of main opposition parties, continued for hours while her supporters gathered, raising slogans demanding her immediate release and slogans against President Saied.

(Reporting by Tarek Amara; Editing by Chris Reese)

