Tunisian judge orders imprisonment of President Saied opponent Abir Moussi -lawyer

TUNIS : A Tunisian judge ordered on Thursday the imprisonment of Abir Moussi, a prominent opponent of President Kais Saied, two days after she was arrested at the entrance of the presidential palace, her lawyer Nafaa laaribi said.

Investigations with Moussi, the leader of the Free Constitutional Party, one of main opposition parties, continued for hours while her supporters gathered, raising slogans demanding her immediate release and slogans against President Saied.

(Reporting by Tarek Amara; Editing by Chris Reese)